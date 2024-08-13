Rome and Bern adopt joint declaration on Ukraine

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have signed a joint declaration condemning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The ministers from each country met on Monday on the fringes of the Locarno Film Festival.

The two signatories expressed their “deep concern” at Russia’s “continuing aggression” against Ukraine.

The declaration is intended to underline the two countries’ shared commitment to peace, declared Antonio Tajani before the media in Locarno. Next year, Italy will organise a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

