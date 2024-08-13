Rome and Bern adopt joint declaration on Ukraine

Rome and Berne adopt joint declaration on Ukraine
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have signed a joint declaration condemning the ongoing war in Ukraine.
This content was published on
August 13, 2024 - 10:27
The ministers from each country met on Monday on the fringes of the Locarno Film Festival.
+ Ukraine peace summit fails to meet expectations
The two signatories expressed their “deep concern” at Russia’s “continuing aggression” against Ukraine.
The declaration is intended to underline the two countries’ shared commitment to peace, declared Antonio Tajani before the media in Locarno. Next year, Italy will organise a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
