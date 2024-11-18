Russian Putin critics demonstrate in Switzerland

Russians demonstrate in Geneva on November 17 against Vladimir Putin's regime. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A demonstration was held in Geneva on Sunday calling for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine. Around 50 Russians took part in the gathering outside the United Nations building to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des opposants russes manifestent à Genève contre le régime Poutine Original Read more: Des opposants russes manifestent à Genève contre le régime Poutine

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Slogan such as “Say no to war”, “Manuscripts don’t burn” and “Stop Putin” could be read on the banners carried by the demonstrators. Around fifty opponents of Vladimir Putin’s regime also took part in a similar protest in Zurich on Saturday.

+ How the war in Ukraine has affected Switzerland

Speeches in Russian and a dance performance accompanied the event in Geneva. The protesters numerous demands included Putin’s resignation and trial for war crimes, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the payment of reparations to Ukraine and the release of political prisoners in Russia, according to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

More

More Thousands gather in Swiss cities in solidarity with Ukraine This content was published on On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Bern, Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday. Read more: Thousands gather in Swiss cities in solidarity with Ukraine

The demonstration was organised by “Future Russia – Switzerland”, a community of Russians and Russian-speaking residents of Switzerland. On Sunday a large march was also organised in the German capital, Berlin, by exiled Russian opponents Yulia Navalnaya, Ilia Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who hope to give new impetus to the currently divided Russian opposition in exile.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.