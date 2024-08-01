Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce
Rahul Sahgal replaces Martin Naville as the head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, starting on Thursday. Naville had held the position for 20 years. Sahgal, who has a background in diplomacy, was elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors.
Born in India, Sahgal studied at the University of St. Gallen and completed his doctorate on Swiss companies operating in India. After working in the financial sector, he led the Indian division of the spinning machine manufacturer Rieter.
He entered the diplomatic service in 2013. From 2014 to 2017, he served as Deputy Head of the Human Security Division at the Swiss foreign ministry. Subsequently, he spent four years in Washington as an embassy counsellor. Since 2021, Sahgal has been working at the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF).
Martin Naville, who is 65 years old, announced his resignation from the Chamber of Commerce last November. The United States is the most important trading partner for the Swiss economy, with many companies generating a significant portion of their revenue there.
