Swiss suspend decisions on asylum-seekers from Syria
Asylum procedures and decisions for asylum-seekers from Syria will be suspended with immediate effect until the situation can be reassessed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) tweeted on Monday.
Deutsch
de
SEM sistiert Asylverfahren bei Asylsuchenden aus Syrien
Original
The SEM said it was currently unable to make a well-founded assessment as to whether there are grounds for asylum and whether it is reasonable to enforce a removal order.
In Syria, rebels captured the capital Damascus on Sunday after more than 13 years of civil war. President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia. It is unclear how the balance of power in the country will now develop.
