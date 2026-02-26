New round of Iran-US talks start in Geneva
Iran and the United States are holding another round indirect talks at the Cologny residence of the Omani ambassador to the UN in Geneva.
The negotiations in Switzerland, seen as a last chance before possible US strikes, began shortly after 10am on Thursday.
Head of diplomacy Abbas Araghchi and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are due to take stock of Iran’s nuclear proposals.
Washington wants Iran to stop enriching uranium and to export its current stocks. Tehran, on the other hand, has reportedly put on the table a moratorium and a partial relocation of its capacities.
Iran has repeatly denied wanting to build nuclear weapons. For his part, US President Donald Trump is threatening limited strikes on Iran. Tehran has responded with military exercises.
The US envoys are also due to meet Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Oumerov and Russian economic adviser Kirill Dimitriev separately on Thursday. On the agenda are economic issues and prisoners of war.
