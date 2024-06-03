Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss army taking part in NATO exercise in Germany

A FA18 Hornet from the Swiss Army flies next to a civil plane during an exercise. The civil plane's wing is visible with a Swiss cross.
In Germany, Swiss Air Force pilots will use four F/A-18 aircraft to deepen their knowledge and skills in cross-border air defence. Keystone / Dominic Favre

The Swiss army will be taking part in the multinational NATO exercise, “Tiger Meet” in Schleswig, Germany, until June 13. This is one of the largest air-operations exercises in Europe, which takes place in a different country each year, as the army announced Monday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In Germany, Swiss Air Force pilots will use four F/A-18 aircraft to deepen their knowledge and skills in cross-border air defence, it added.

More

A total of 50 members of the Swiss armed forces will be travelling to the exercise. A total of ten nations with over 50 fighter aircraft, ten helicopters, and 1,500 personnel are taking part in the exercise.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

