Swiss army taking part in NATO exercise in Germany
The Swiss army will be taking part in the multinational NATO exercise, “Tiger Meet” in Schleswig, Germany, until June 13. This is one of the largest air-operations exercises in Europe, which takes place in a different country each year, as the army announced Monday.
In Germany, Swiss Air Force pilots will use four F/A-18 aircraft to deepen their knowledge and skills in cross-border air defence, it added.
A total of 50 members of the Swiss armed forces will be travelling to the exercise. A total of ten nations with over 50 fighter aircraft, ten helicopters, and 1,500 personnel are taking part in the exercise.
