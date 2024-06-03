Swiss army taking part in NATO exercise in Germany

In Germany, Swiss Air Force pilots will use four F/A-18 aircraft to deepen their knowledge and skills in cross-border air defence. Keystone / Dominic Favre

The Swiss army will be taking part in the multinational NATO exercise, “Tiger Meet” in Schleswig, Germany, until June 13. This is one of the largest air-operations exercises in Europe, which takes place in a different country each year, as the army announced Monday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

In Germany, Swiss Air Force pilots will use four F/A-18 aircraft to deepen their knowledge and skills in cross-border air defence, it added.

More

More Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage? This content was published on The main questions and issues in the complicated relationship between Switzerland and military defence alliance NATO. Read more: Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage?

A total of 50 members of the Swiss armed forces will be travelling to the exercise. A total of ten nations with over 50 fighter aircraft, ten helicopters, and 1,500 personnel are taking part in the exercise.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe