Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Trump tariffs ‘poison’ for Swiss manufacturing

Swissmem: Trump tariffs also affect the Swiss economy
Swissmem: Trump tariffs also affect the Swiss economy Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Trump tariffs ‘poison’ for Swiss manufacturing
Listening: Trump tariffs ‘poison’ for Swiss manufacturing

Tariffs imposed by the United States against Mexico, Canada and China also impact on Switzerland, according to manufacturing lobby group Swissmem.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The tariffs are unsettling, which is poison for the global economy,” Stefan Brupbacher, director of Swissmem, told the Blick newspaper.

+ Read how Trump’s policies could affect Switzerland

Goods will become more expensive, especially in the US. If the US economy falters, this would also have consequences for Switzerland.

Swiss companies with subsidiaries in China or Mexico would be particularly affected. “Not everyone has the opportunity to pass on the tariffs to US customers,” Brupbacher said. The pressure on suppliers could increase, particularly in highly competitive sectors such as the automotive industry. They would either have to produce more cheaply or risk losing their orders.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025External link

Countermeasures by the affected countries, such as the punitive tariffs introduced by Canada on US products, could further exacerbate the situation. Brupbacher warned of a possible escalation spiral, as seen in the global economic crisis of the 1930s.

Swiss tariffs abolished

Switzerland does, however, have some advantages. All industrial tariffs, including on products from the US, have already been abolished in the country. Switzerland is also a major investor in the US and creates skilled jobs there.

It is now up to the federal government to emphasise the importance of these relationships to the US and prevent any possible misunderstandings.

On Sunday, US President Trump imposed far-reaching punitive tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. The orders he signed impose tariffs of 10% on imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada. A rate of 10% applies to energy imports from Canada.

Trump’s decrees also contain a passage that provides for a possible increase or extension of the tariffs if the countries affected respond with retaliatory measures such as counter-tariffs on US products.

More
Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter expressed her concerns at WEF.

More

Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

This content was published on Switzerland’s finance minister concerned about economic slump recorded by important trading partners, the EU and Germany.

Read more: Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
92 Likes
117 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR