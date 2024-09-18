SWISS cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

Swiss had only resumed its flights to Tel Aviv at the beginning of September, after having suspended flights to Ben Gurion Airport since the beginning of August. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has cancelled flights from Zurich to Tel Aviv and back on Wednesday and Thursday. This is in response to recent events in the Middle East, as the airline announced on Tuesday evening.

Keystone-SDA

For security reasons, flights LX252 and LX253 will be cancelled on September 18 and 19. SWISS, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, also intends to avoid the airspace over Israel and Iran for the time being until and including Thursday.

SWISS added that it is in dialogue with the relevant authorities and will continue to assess the situation in the coming days. It regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is offering free refunds and rebookings.

In its press release, Swiss did not go into more detail about the latest events in the Middle East. On Tuesday, around 2,750 people were injured and nine people killed in Lebanon in suspected coordinated explosions involving hundreds of portable radio receivers.

SWISS had only resumed its flights to Tel Aviv at the beginning of September, after having suspended flights to Ben Gurion Airport in the beginning of August.

