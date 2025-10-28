Swiss court refuses oligarch’s frozen fund complaint
Russian-Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Kalantyrsky has failed in his bid to have the Federal Administrative Court unfreeze his funds held in Switzerland.
Kalantyrsky is accused of helping Russian president Vladimir Putin’s friend Arkady Rotenberg transfer funds. Rotenberg is on the Ukraine sanctions list, which is why a criminal investigation against Kalantyrsky is underway in the Czech Republic.
The Swiss bank that held his financial assets reported suspicious transactions to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in October 2022, which led to the freezing of all accounts.
In numerous letters to SECO, Kalantyrsky demanded access to his funds and those of his company. He claimed he had to change his lifestyle because of the blockade.
The ruling by the Federal Administrative Court was published on Tuesday.
