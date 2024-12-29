Switzerland closes inquiry into diplomat’s death in Iran

Swiss diplomat dead in Iran, MPC files inquiry Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The investigation into the death of a Swiss diplomat in Iran in 2021 has been closed, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Diplomatica svizzera morta in Iran, MPC archivia inchiesta Original Read more: Diplomatica svizzera morta in Iran, MPC archivia inchiesta

The investigation provided a “clear picture” and no “criminal intervention by a third party” could be proven, the Office indicated. The proceedings were therefore closed in early November.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Tamedia Group newspapers, the Office suspects a case of suicide. However, the investigation was complicated by the absence of organs after an initial autopsy in Iran, it is pointed out.

When experts from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern performed a second autopsy in Switzerland, the brain, heart, kidneys and parts of the spine were missing. Forensic examinations were unable to determine the exact cause of death but there were no signs of violence.

The diplomat, a woman in her 50s employed by the Swiss Embassy in Iran, died in 2021 in Tehran. The National Rescue Service said she had “fallen from a high-rise building in Kamranieh,” a residential neighborhood in the north of the capital. She fell from the 17th floor of the building where she lived.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.