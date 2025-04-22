The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss foreign minister spoke with Iranian counterpart about US dialogue

Man in front of flag
The telephone conversation was part of the exchange within the framework of the protecting power mandate, under which Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran. Keystone-SDA / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss foreign minister spoke with Iranian counterpart about US dialogue
Listening: Swiss foreign minister spoke with Iranian counterpart about US dialogue

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has spoken with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi about the current dialogue between the US and Iran. This was confirmed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The telephone conversation was part of the exchange within the framework of the protecting power mandate, under which Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran, it said.

During the conversation, Araghchi informed foreign minister Cassis about the talks in Muscat and Rome, a FDFA spokesperson wrote at the request of Keystone-SDA on Monday.

The US wants to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapons program – by military means if necessary. Araghchi and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff initially met in Rome for these negotiations. Next Wednesday, the two parties to the conflict plan to meet in the Omani capital Muscat for a further round of negotiations.

During the telephone conversation with Cassis, the Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasised how much Iran appreciated Switzerland’s efforts in the Iranian nuclear issue, the spokesperson continued.

Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran within the framework of a protecting power mandate. This mandate dates back to the hostage crisis of 1980. At that time, the US broke off contact with Iran after the country proclaimed the Islamic Republic, and students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and held employees of the embassy hostage.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Helvetia and Baloise merge

More

Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise merge

This content was published on Swiss insurers Baloise and Helvetia have announced plans to merge into one company, becoming the largest employer in the Swiss insurance sector.

Read more: Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise merge
WEF Chairman Schwab declares his immediate resignation

More

Klaus Schwab steps down as WEF chair

This content was published on WEF founder Klaus Schwab has announced his immediate resignation as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum.

Read more: Klaus Schwab steps down as WEF chair

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR