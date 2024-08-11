Swiss foreign ministry alarmed by Israeli airstrike on Gaza school
The Swiss foreign ministry expressed deep concern on Saturday following an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City.
Our coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian war
The school, which was being used as a shelter, suffered a high number of casualties as a result of the attack.
#ProcheOrientExternal link | La 🇨🇭 est alarmée par le nombre élevé de victimes rapporté après une frappe israélienne sur une école utilisée comme abri à #GazaExternal link.— EDA – DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) August 10, 2024External link
Le droit international humanitaire (#DIHExternal link) exige la protection des civils et des infrastructures civiles en zones de conflit.
In a statement issued on the X social media platform, the Swiss Foreign Ministry emphasised that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in conflict zones.
