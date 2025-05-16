Swiss-German border regions reaffirm stable Swiss-EU relations

The officials from Swiss and German border regions exchanged views shortly before the start of the Swiss consultation on the new package solution between Switzerland and the EU. Keystone-SDA

Officials from the Swiss cantons of Basel City and Aargau and the German state of Baden-Württemberg have reaffirmed their commitment to stable and sustainable relations between Switzerland and the European Union.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Grenzregion setzt sich für stabile Beziehungen Schweiz-EU ein Original Read more: Grenzregion setzt sich für stabile Beziehungen Schweiz-EU ein

For Baden-Württemberg, Basel City and Aargau cross-border cooperation has proven to be close and trusting over many years, they declared a joint press release after a meeting in Rheinfelden, canton Aargau, on Friday.

“We form a common living and economic area,” said Dieter Egli, the mayor of Aargau. “That is why future-oriented and stable relations between Switzerland and the EU are crucial for us.”

For Baden-Württemberg’s prime minister, Winfried Kretschmann, Switzerland is more than just a neighbour: “We are friends, partners, like-minded people with shared values and goals.”

Good relations are important, especially in times of international uncertainty and the European single market is a “safe harbour”, he added.

The meeting with representatives from the cantons of Aargau and Basel City as well as the German federal state of Baden-Württemberg took place in the run-up to the first presidency meeting of the Franco-German-Swiss Upper Rhine Conference (ORK) in 2025.

The officials exchanged views shortly before the start of the consultation on the new package solution between Switzerland and the EU.

Conradin Cramer, president of Basel City’s cantonal government and current president of the ORK, announced his intention to raise the topic of Switzerland-EU relations at the upcoming ORK meeting.

“We in the north-west of Switzerland see ourselves as everyday Europeans,” said Cramer, referring to the close ties with the neighbouring federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

However, he also recalled that “the approval of the Swiss population is also necessary for a final agreement”. Until then, perseverance and persuasion would be required.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

