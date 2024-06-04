Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign affairs

Swiss House of Representatives does not want to recognise Palestine as a state

Palestine Bern
The Federal Council does not believe that the time is right to recognise Palestine. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss House of Representatives does not want to recognise Palestine as an independent state. On Tuesday, it rejected a corresponding motion from the ranks of the Social Democratic Party. The matter is therefore off the table.

By 131 votes to 61 with 2 abstentions, the House of Representatives said ‘no’ to the postulateExternal link put forth Fabian Molina of the Social Democratic Party. Only the Social Democratic Party and the Greens supported it. However, the topic raised numerous questions in the House of Representatives. The tone was, at times, emotional.

Norway, Ireland and Spain recently announced that they would recognize a state of Palestine. Molina also believes that two sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, are the basis for a lasting and just peace. The motion called for the recognition of Palestine on condition that the Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 are released.

+Explainer: Switzerland and the recognition of Palestine

According to the text of the motion, the Federal Council would have been “invited” to follow this decision and communicate it through the usual diplomatic channels.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated that Switzerland continues to support a two-state solution in which Israel and Palestine could exist side by side within recognised borders. However, the Federal Council does not believe that the time is right to recognise Palestine.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

