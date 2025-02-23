Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss institute hosted informal talks between Russians, Ukrainians and Americans

Greminger
Keystone / Martial Trezzini
Listening: Swiss institute hosted informal talks between Russians, Ukrainians and Americans

The Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) has hosted 10 meetings between Russian and Ukrainian interlocutors since the start of the war.

Keystone-SDA

A former high-ranking Swiss diplomat, Thomas Greminger, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Friday that the GCSP foundation has hosted ten meetings between Russian and Ukrainian interlocutors since the start of the war. These discussions are part of “Track II diplomacy” and are not conducted by official representatives of the governments. The participants were members of think tanks or former government officials.

Greminger, who is the director of the GCSP, was Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from 2017 to 2020. The 57 country grouping includes Russia, Ukraine, United States and Switzerland.

In an interview with the published on Sunday in the SonntagsZeitung, Greminger said that the GCSP has drawn up a concept for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine in collaboration with international experts. The ‘Ceasefire Toolkit’ was presented this week to representatives of all the key players in the Ukrainian conflict at an informal meeting in Geneva.

