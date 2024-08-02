Swiss President Amherd’s historic visit to Mongolia
On Friday, Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed a joint declaration on future cooperation, marking the first visit by a Swiss president to Mongolia.
The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will conclude its operations in Mongolia after 20 years, but Switzerland will continue some activities through its embassy in Beijing.
The discussions also covered the security situation in East Asia and Europe. Amherd highlighted Switzerland’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The president’s programme included meetings with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Speaker of Parliament Dashzegviin Amarbaysgalan. From Mongolia, Amherd will travel to Japan, where she will be received by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito.
