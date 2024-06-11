Swiss president says insults on Russian TV ‘out of order’

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who currently also holds the country's rotating presidency. Keystone-SDA

Viola Amherd said that defamatory statements made against her on Russian television recently were so out of line that they were “clearly a case of disinformation”.

“I have taken note of the issue and left it at that,” Amherd told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Monday. The 62-year-old added that it looked as if Russian President Vladimir Putin was at least taking the upcoming Ukraine conference organised by Switzerland seriously.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) suggested summoning the Russian ambassador in Bern due to the attacks on Amherd. This is diplomatic routine, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told French-speaking Swiss public radio, RTS.

However, Amherd argued that the attacks were so absurd and ridiculous that they had lost their seriousness.

The Swiss president was recently vilified on Russian television in a discussion program. She was said to be addicted to luxury and not particularly attractive. She was called a “baby killer” and a “Satanist”.

The Swiss government has not yet commented on the issue, nor on whether a diplomatic response was issued.

Russian media have also been invited to the two-day Ukraine conference, which starts on Saturday at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland. “We have freedom of expression and freedom of the press in our country,” said Amherd. “It is important that Russian media can get a picture of the situation on the ground.”

The Bürgenstock meeting, planned by Switzerland at the request of Kyiv, is intended to provide an impetus for a peace process in the Russian war in Ukraine. Russia has not been invited and would not have taken part.

Concretely, the summit with over 40 registered heads of state and government is intended to mobilise more international support for Ukraine and create the conditions for a subsequent peace summit – with the participation of Russia.

