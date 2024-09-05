Swiss submits India free trade agreement to parliament

Switzerland signed the agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes the Alpine nation, in March, alongside the other EFTA members after sixteen years of negotiations.
Under the agreement, 94.7% of Swiss exports to India will benefit from tariff relief. The agreement includes a chapter on investment promotion and cooperation. It also includes a comprehensive, legally binding chapter on trade and sustainable development.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Content of voting booklet found to often decide Swiss votes
This content was published on
The content of the voting booklet makes a difference of more than 15 percentage points on voting behaviour and hence voting results, according to a survey. This percentage is almost always decisive.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.