Switzerland, EU and over 20 nations call for urgent action to stop famine in Gaza

Switzerland and the EU on Tuesday denounced a situation of famine in Gaza.

Switzerland, the European Union and 23 other countries have sharply criticised the "unfolding famine" situation in Gaza and called for urgent action to put an end to the situation. This came on Tuesday as Egypt announced that it was working with mediators to bring about a truce in Gaza.

“Humanitarian distress in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. A famine is unfolding before our eyes,” the EU and 24 countries declared in a joint press release on Tuesday. They urge Israel to “allow all humanitarian aid convoys from international NGOs and to remove the obstacles preventing humanitarian workers from intervening”.

“Switzerland has joined other countries in a statement expressing its deep concern at the new registration restrictions imposed on NGOs, which could force essential humanitarian actors to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, thereby exacerbating the crisis in Gaza,” said the Swiss foreign ministry on the social media platform X.

‘Safe access’ for aid

The declaration calls for “safe and large-scale access for humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, a lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages”.

The document was signed by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Australia. It includes 17 EU Member States, including France, but not Germany.

The United Nations has been warning for weeks of the risk of “widespread famine” in the area.

Cogat, a logistical unit attached to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, published a new report on Tuesday stating that “there is no sign of widespread malnutrition” in the Palestinian territory.

Seeking a truce

Against this backdrop, Egypt announced on Tuesday that it was “actively” working with Qatar and the United States towards a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The main objective is to return to the initial proposal: to establish a 60-day ceasefire, with the release of certain Palestinian hostages and detainees, as well as the unconditional and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza,” declared Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Hamas confirms

Hamas confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday night that a delegation led by its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, had arrived in Cairo for talks with Egypt to “put an end to the war in Gaza” and “facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid” in particular.

According to a Palestinian source, “the mediators are in the process of formulating a new proposal for a comprehensive ceasefire agreement”, providing for the release, “in one go”, of all the hostages still being held in Gaza.

The hostages were not mentioned in the Hamas press release.

“The ground is shaking

In Gaza, the Civil Defence announced the deaths of 33 Palestinians across the territory on Tuesday. This comes after Israel approved a plan last Friday to take control of Gaza City and neighbouring refugee camps.

“For the third consecutive day, the Israeli occupation is stepping up its bombardment” of Gaza City, in the north of the territory, civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told the AFP news agency.

The Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods were hit “by very intense air strikes targeting civilian homes”, he added. “The occupation is using all types of weapons in this area – bombs, drones, as well as explosive munitions causing massive destruction of civilian homes,” he said.

“The bombardment has been extremely intense for two days. With each strike, the ground shakes. There are martyrs under the rubble that no one can reach because the shooting has not stopped”, said Majed al-Hossary, a resident of Zeitoun.

Possible emigration

Under intense pressure to end the 22-month war against Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would “allow” Gazans who wanted to leave the territory, which has been under a very strict siege since the start of the conflict.

“We are not pushing them out, but we are allowing them to leave, and that is what is happening”, said Netanyahu in an interview with the international television channel I24 News, as the Israeli army prepares to launch a new phase in its offensive to defeat Hamas.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

