Switzerland continues to offer protection to Afghan girls

Conditions have deteriorated for Afghan women under the Taliban Keystone

Afghan women and girls will continue to receive asylum in Switzerland – a measure introduced in summer 2023.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

On Monday, the House of representatives rejected a motion seeking to reverse the asylum practice.

The parliamentary chamber reached its decision with a razor-thin majority – 92 votes to 91 with ten abstentions.

The proposal by People’s Party parliamentarian Gregor Rutz was dismissed. However, another motion concern the same matter is still pending in the Senate.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) decided to introduce the measure in July 2023 following a recommendation from the European Asylum Agency.

The move was justified by recognising that the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan had deteriorated since the Taliban came to power and women’s basic rights were severely restricted.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe