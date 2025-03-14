Switzerland joins forces with Singapore for weapons procurement

In the medium and long term, this strengthening of existing relations will benefit both Switzerland’s defence capability and its industry, it adds. The two countries collaborate in particular on drones, robotics, technological forecasting and anticipation.
The Federal Council wants to strengthen its defence capability by deepening its relations with its international partners, it adds. All the while respecting its “obligations under the law of neutrality”.
This announcement comes against a tense backdrop in Europe. In recent weeks, Europe has been working hard to find a way of re-arming itself in order to compensate for American disengagement and confront the Russian threat.
Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an €800 billion plan to re-arm Europe.
