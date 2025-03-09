Swiss defence spending ‘a joke’, say German politicians

Switzerland wants to raise defence spending to 1% of GDP Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Leading German politicians are putting pressure on Switzerland to further increase defence spending, according to the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

2 minutes

SonntagZeitung/SWI swissinfo.ch/mga

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss parliament has already decided to double current defence spending to around CHF4 billion by 2028. Boosting the Swiss military should cost 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032.

+ Seven weaknesses in “Fortress Switzerland”

But this does not impress some politicians in Germany – a country that is talking about revising its debt brake to borrow billions of euros for increased defence spending.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a German CDU politician and security expert, labelled Switzerland’s 1% target “ a joke”, called for it to be raised to 3-5% of GDP. “Switzerland must decide where it stands. Neutrality is not an option when it comes to defending our freedom,” he told the SonntagsZeitung.

Switzerland has “always been able to maintain a high degree of neutrality because it knew it was protected militarily by a strong NATO,” said German SPD party defence specialist Falko Drossmann.

+ Swiss Defence Minister announces resignation

“But the world has changed. Everyone must take more responsibility for our own security,” he added.

There are also voices within Switzerland calling for extra spending. “Switzerland cannot remain a free rider. It must make its contribution to security in Europe,” said Social Democrat senator Franziska Roth.

Several European countries, including Britain, Germany, France and Poland, have highlighted the need for extra defence spending in the wake of recent United States threats to withdraw security guarantees for the continent.

So far, the Swiss government has not explicitly reacted to the latest development in the European defence debate.

More

More Swiss army and intelligence chiefs ‘have resigned’ This content was published on The heads of both the Swiss military and intelligence services are both stepping down from their roles, according to media reports. Read more: Swiss army and intelligence chiefs ‘have resigned’

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.