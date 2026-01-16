Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest violence
Switzerland has summoned the Iranian ambassador in Bern to express its "deepest concern" about the violence carried out by Iranian security forces against protestors in Iran.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) conveyed its incomprehension of such violence and the unprecedented number of deaths in such a short period, FDFA’s head of Middle East and North Africa, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
Switzerland also reiterated its “strong” opposition to any form of death penalty to the Iranian ambassador on Thursday.
According to Schmutz Kirgöz, the Iranian government has confirmed that there have been “more or less 2,500 deaths” since the start of the protest movement. The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) reports nearly 3,500 demonstrators killed. This is “unprecedented in such a short time,” said Schmutz Kirgöz.
Switzerland had already called on the Iranian authorities on Monday to end the violence against the demonstrators. Human rights and the fundamental freedoms of all protesters must be guaranteed.
Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran since 1980. According to Schmutz Kirgöz, the communication channel is open and being used. “We also repeatedly reiterate to both sides that we are available,” she said.
In a telephone conversation with the Secretary of the National Security Council in Iran, Ali Larijani, the Federal Council’s Special Representative for the United States, Gabriel Lüchinger, also offered Switzerland’s good offices to help de-escalate the situation.
