WEF boosts security measures after Sydney attack

Sydney encourages WEF security forces to take action Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia, has reinforced the measures taken by the security forces at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Such events can happen anywhere in the world," said the commander of the cantonal police in Graubünden, Walter Schlegel.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sydney bestärkt WEF-Sicherheitskräfte in Massnahmen Original Read more: Sydney bestärkt WEF-Sicherheitskräfte in Massnahmen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

That’s why Davos needs to be prepared. “The attack in Australia was not expected,” said Schlegel in an interview with Südostschweiz on Tuesday. On December 14, two assailants shot at a crowd at the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 15 people and injuring dozens.

For the World Economic Forum (WEF), the threat of terrorism is nothing new. For 25 years, the organisation in Davos has been consistently geared towards terrorism, said the Graubünden police commander. Improvements are incorporated into security planning every year. However, the existing basic system is “strong and very effective”, said Schlegel.

‘Better prepared for individual offenders’

The security situation is assessed on an ongoing basis. According to the police commander, in addition to the cantonal police, the Federal Intelligence Service and the Federal Security Service are also responsible for this. “The increased threat situation means that we have to be even better prepared for individual perpetrators and small groups who can carry out attacks with simple means – including suicide attacks,” said Schlegel.

More

More Geneva organisations The Davos set in decline: can the World Economic Forum save itself? This content was published on Battered by scandal, the Swiss-based WEF faces a moment of crisis. Insiders say its future may depend on the success of next year’s meeting. Read more: The Davos set in decline: can the World Economic Forum save itself?

There is also the possibility, for example, that drones could infiltrate the security system. Drone defence systems have been in use at various locations at the WEF for around ten years, said Schlegel, adding: “We always use the latest and best available on the market.” The company has also been prepared for cyber attacks for years.

Trump’s participation ‘fairly’ likely

Although every effort is made, there is never one hundred percent certainty, according to Schlegel. For the upcoming January edition, some uncertain factors are “perhaps greater than in previous years”, he said. This is because the list of participants has not yet been finalised.

The likelihood that US President Donald Trump will be travelling to Davos is “pretty high”, according to the commander. “Then the question is, what will follow, which countries, which presidents will come?” he added.

A visit from Trump could drive up security costs. Security costs for the forum have already risen in recent years. For the 2025 annual meeting, they were just under the cost ceiling of CHF9 million ($11.4 million). The canton of Graubünden recently confirmed a corresponding article in Südostschweiz to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

“Last year we were at the upper limit in terms of staffing levels,” said the Grisons police commander in a recent interview. The WEF is increasingly being visited by political guests. According to Schlegel, reactions can vary depending on who is travelling to Davos. According to him, demonstrations always harbour a great risk, as it is unclear how many people will take part and what their intentions are.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories Popular Stories