US-EU trade dispute will have no impact on Switzerland, says Swiss president

Trade dispute has no impact on Switzerland according to Keller-Sutter Keystone-SDA

Switzerland will not suffer from the consequences of the looming trade dispute between the US and the EU, according to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.

She said she was convinced of this during a G20 meeting in South Africa on Thursday.

She was very confident that the retaliatory measures that the EU could take against the US would not affect Switzerland, Keller-Sutter told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Cape Town.

“According to my information, there will be no impact on Switzerland,” she said. Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski had assured her that any measures taken by Brussels would not affect Switzerland, she added. Poland currently holds the EU presidency.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump increased the pressure on the EU and threatened it directly with tariffs for the first time on Thursday.

