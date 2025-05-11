Treasury secretary says Swiss firms want to invest up to CHF200 billion in US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion ($180-240 billion) in the United States. He expects a Swiss proposal for a declaration of intent by next week.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Bessent: vers des investissements suisses de 150 à 200 milliards Original Read more: Bessent: vers des investissements suisses de 150 à 200 milliards

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Washington seems to want to move even faster than Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. On Friday, she announced to the press that the declaration of intent would be presented to the American authorities “in one to two weeks”.

More

More Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks This content was published on After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks. Read more: Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks

One day after meeting Swiss president and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin in Geneva, Bessent wrote on social media that the United States wanted this stage to be completed “by next week”.

The statement will be delivered to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who attended Friday’s meeting.

“We are optimistic about the speed of these negotiations,” declared the US Treasury Secretary, adding that he was “delighted” by the shared desire to speed up the talks.

Bessent said that “thanks to President Trump’s policies”, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion in the US.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.