Switzerland and Kazakhstan sign water management deal

Water management: Switzerland and Kazakhstan sign an agreement
Switzerland and Kazakhstan have signed a declaration of intent to implement the Blue Peace water management initiative.

The aim of this project is to promote political dialogue on the challenges of water management and the search for solutions.

+ Why Switzerland pushed for Blue Peace in the Middle East

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kocherbayev during an official visit to Bern, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The agreement concerns the implementation of the second phase of the Blue Peace Central Asia initiative.

This initiative, launched by the Confederation in 2017, supports efforts to transform water, “a potential source of tension, into a driving force for cooperation, stability and sustainable development, thanks to fairer and more efficient cross-border management, particularly in a context of climate change”, explains the FDFA.

