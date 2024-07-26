Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Former UK minister Mel Stride to enter Conservative leadership race, BBC reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s former Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is set to announce his candidacy in the Conservative leadership race on Friday to replace Rishi Sunak, the BBC reported.

The central Devon MP has the backing of the 10 MPs needed to progress to the next stage of the race, the report added.

Stride did not immediately respond to request for comment outside regular business hours.

Britain’s Conservative Party is set to name its new leader on Nov. 2 after the party’s worst-ever election performance.

The leadership contest will see the party narrow the field of nominations to four candidates who will make their case at the Conservative Party conference. The nominations will then further narrow to two candidates after which party members will vote for a leader.

Stride’s announcement comes after former foreign secretary James Cleverly and former security minister Tom Tugendhat said earlier this week they intend to enter the race to lead the Conservative Party.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR