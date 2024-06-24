Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
French far-right leader Bardella: We would not challenge EU’s inter-connected power grid

PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party does not plan to challenge the European Union’s power market and connected power grids if it wins snap legislative elections in France.

Bardella told a news conference the RN would nevertheless work towards fixing lower national power prices, corresponding to French production costs, which EU rules don’t allow.

Polls see the RN’s eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally (RN) winning the June 30 and July 7 ballot following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision this month to dissolve parliament.

