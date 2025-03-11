Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Galderma Shareholders Raise $1.5 Billion in Stake Sale

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Shareholders of Galderma Group AG raised about 1.34 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) from the sale of a roughly 6.3% stake in the Swiss skincare group.

Buyout group EQT AB, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte priced the sale of around 15 million shares at 89 Swiss francs each, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News. The price represented a 7.8% discount to the shares’ Monday close, Bloomberg calculations show.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Demand for the shares exceeded the stock available by multiple times, the terms showed. Shares are indicated 6.8% lower at Julius Baer in premarket trading.

The offering — which marked the latest in a string of sell-downs since the company went public a year ago — brought the shareholders’ combined ownership below 50%, according to the terms.

It comes amid a flurry of block sales in Europe as shareholders move to take advantage of high equity prices, despite recent market turmoil. 

Shares in Galderma were up 82% from the price of its initial public offering through Monday, even after subdued growth forecasts prompted the stock to drop last week.

Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG arranged the stock sale.

–With assistance from David Morris, Bre Bradham and Allegra Catelli.

(Updates with pricing from first paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
146 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR