Departing head of the UNHCR claims progress in ten-year term
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, claims to have made progress after ten years at the head of the UN agency in Geneva. But he also regrets not having been able to do more, as he leaves his post at the end of December.
Among the successes, he mentions the Global Compact on Refugees, a follow-up meeting of which was held from Monday to Wednesday in Geneva. Even if some States criticise it, “everyone refers to it”, the Italian told the press on Wednesday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
He also wants the European plan for asylum and migration to be applied, a policy that he says is certainly not “perfect”. “We could and should have done more” to improve conditions for refugees, he added.
More
Geneva-based UNHCR marks 75 years amid deepening funding crisis
On Thursday, the UN General Assembly in New York is expected to approve the appointment of his successor, former Iraqi President Barham Saleh. In the wake of cuts by the US and other countries that have cost the High Commission some 5,000 posts, Grandi called on the United States “to remember that the UN has value”.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.