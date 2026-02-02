Geneva bids to host new global anti-pollution body

Switzerland wants the secretariat of the new "IPCC on pollution". Keystone-SDA

The Swiss city of Geneva wants to host the secretariat of the new Intergovernmental Science-Policy Panel on Chemicals, Waste and Pollution (ISP-CWP).

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse veut le secrétariat du nouveau “GIEC de la pollution” Original Read more: La Suisse veut le secrétariat du nouveau “GIEC de la pollution”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the start of the first meeting of the ISP-CWP in Geneva on Monday, Switzerland announced its offer.

Faced with an “ambitious mandate”, “the panel needs a secretariat that is both well-funded and well-connected”, said Katrin Schneeberger, Director of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). “Geneva offers precisely these conditions”, she insisted as she opened the first plenary session.

+ What lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026?

She added that the city already hosted the secretariats of several international conventions on the environment, including the Basel-Rotterdam-Stockholm and Minamata conventions on mercury. And “many other key institutions”, added Schneeberger.

Not to mention the 185 country missions to the UN and international organisations. Schneeberger stated Switzerland’s “commitment” to the new panel.

Switzerland is facing competition from Kenya, host of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), for the secretariat. In his bid, Swiss government minister Albert Rösti said that Geneva offers “synergies that accelerate the conversion of scientific findings into coherent policies”.

+ Ripple effect of aid freezes becomes real in Geneva

More than 120 members

Switzerland is prepared to contribute CHF500,000 per year, plus a further CHF1 million to launch the panel’s initial activities. It would provide CHF50,000 a year at least until 2029 for office space and a single allocation of CHF10,000 per employee to staff the secretariat in the International Environment House.

More broadly, UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said in her speech that ISP-CWP was responding to a “gap between science and policy”. It must provide scientific guidance on problems that have “a major impact on human ecosystems and economic health”.

Schneeberger felt that the ISP-CWP, which already has 127 members, could have “a real impact”. She asked participants at this week’s meeting to be “clear about the challenges we face”.

Faced with attacks on multilateralism and “limited resources” for it, she urged them to work together. Universities and scientists in particular must work to ensure that the ISP-CWP’s reports are “scientifically robust”, she said.

More Debate Hosted by: Elena Servettaz Can Geneva still shape the future of global nuclear stability? Can Geneva continue to play a meaningful role in shaping the future architecture of nuclear stability? Share your thoughts. Join the discussion 2 Likes View the discussion

Adapted from French by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories