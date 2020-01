Researchers in Ticino are currently building the first prototype of a long-duration energy storage plant which should help store solar and wind power. The tower-like construction is a complex system of concrete blocks and cranes. The project has gained global attention, thanks to a mention in a tweet by Bill Gates. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

