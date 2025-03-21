The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Glaciers & permafrost

What World Glacier Day is all about

Glaciers across the globe, from the majestic Alps to the stunning landscapes of New Zealand, are melting at an accelerating pace. Switzerland is at the forefront of efforts to monitor these vital ice masses. The inaugural UN World Day for GlaciersExternal link on March 21 encourages us to reflect on the critical role these reservoirs of fresh water play in our ecosystem and for our societies.

This content was published on
1 minute

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Hunting microorganisms on Rhone glacier

More

Discovering ancient microorganisms inside Swiss glaciers

This content was published on Follow a team of scientists on the Rhône glacier as they hunt for new – and potentially beneficial – microorganisms which are increasingly being released from the melting ice.

Read more: Discovering ancient microorganisms inside Swiss glaciers

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR