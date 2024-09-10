Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Glencore Billionaire Alex Beard Appears at UK Court Accused of Corruption

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Alex Beard, the billionaire former head of oil at Glencore Plc, appeared for the first time at a London court after being charged with corruption by the UK’s fraud agency.

Beard, 57, was accused last month by the Serious Fraud Office of conspiring to make corrupt payments to government officials and state-owned oil firm employees in Nigeria and Cameroon more than a decade ago.

Beard, among Glencore’s longest-serving top executives before his departure in 2019, is one of the most senior oil traders ever charged with a crime. His lawyer indicated at the Westminster Magistrates Court hearing that Beard would plead not guilty.

Appearing alongside him on Tuesday was Andy Gibson, Glencore’s ex-head of oil operations. Gibson, Beard’s second in command, was accused of four counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments in Nigeria and Cameroon between 2007 and 2014, and Ivory Coast between 2007 and 2010. He was also alleged to have conspired to falsify invoices.

A lawyer for the SFO said in court that the case was focused on Glencore’s relationship with an agent and his company. They said it provided a “sham cover” for the transfer of money and cover for cash withdrawals from Glencore’s London office which made up some of the corruption charges. 

The judge sent the case to Southwark Crown Court and the next hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 8. 

Former Glencore employees Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga and Martin Wakefield were also in court accused of conspiring to make corrupt payments to government officials and employees at state owned oil companies in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon. 

A sixth defendant, David Perez, another ex-Glencore employee, also appeared at the court charged by the SFO.

Lawyers for Gibson and Hopkirk also indicated that they would plead not guilty. The other defendant’s lawyers said no plea had been indicated. 

–With assistance from Jonathan Browning and Jack Farchy.

(Updates with more information in the fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

