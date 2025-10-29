Glencore Holds Its Output Targets in Relief to Wary Investors

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc shares jumped after the company said it’s on track to hit full-year production targets, reassuring investors who were concerned about further operational setbacks.

Glencore, which has repeatedly missed guidance or lowered goals since it listed in 2011 — to the annoyance of some shareholders — said Thursday it’s on track to meet its goals this year, albeit with copper toward the lower end of its range. The firm’s shares rose as much as 6.8%.

Glencore holding its targets is a “relief,” according to RBC Capital Markets.

“Plenty of bearishness heading into these results,” said Ben Davis, an analyst at RBC. “However, Glencore has a had a solid quarter and guidance has been largely narrowed within existing ranges. Still plenty of work to do in the final quarter of the year”

At a time when miners around the world are rushing to produce more copper, Glencore’s production is on track to drop for a fourth straight year. The company will produce roughly 40% less copper this year than it did in 2018.

Still, the firm did not give any updates on its 2026 goals. Anglo American Plc — which jointly owns the Collahuasi copper mine in Chile with Glencore — said Tuesday that it’s reviewing its 2026 Chilean output targets amid problems at the mine.

Glencore traded up 5.3% by 9:06 a.m. in London to reach the highest level since January.

The stock has been buoyed by a surge in copper prices. Glencore’s production numbers come as a series of supply shocks have sent copper to a record, with the industrial metal hitting a high of $11,146 a ton on the London Metal Exchange earlier Wednesday.

These have included a fatal mudslide at Freeport McMoRan Inc.’s massive Grasberg mine in Indonesia and flooding at Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as a rock blast at Codelco’s top mine in Chile. Teck Resources Ltd. also cut output guidance at its flagship operation in Chile.

Glencore said Wednesday that it expects its full-year marketing profits to be around the middle of its long-term guidance range of $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion. The trader is having one of its best ever years in metal trading, but has seen a slump in profits from its energy division.

