WHO regrets RFK decision to cancel funding for mRNA vaccines

Vaccines: WHO targets "significant blow" after RFK announcement Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The World Health Organization (WHO) has denounced the decision by US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr to cancel funding for mRNA vaccines. The importance of these vaccines was demonstrated during the Covid pandemic, according to the WHO.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vaccins: l’OMS cible un “coup significatif” après l’annonce de RFK Original Read more: Vaccins: l’OMS cible un “coup significatif” après l’annonce de RFK

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The United States has announced the cancellation of $500 million (CHF404 million) in funding for these vaccines, mainly against respiratory viruses. “This is unfortunate and ill-timed,” Joachim Hombach, Secretary General of the WHO’s Expert Group on Immunisation (SAGE), told UN-accredited correspondents in Geneva on Thursday.

He added that mRNA vaccines were “a very important technology and platform”, and hoped that they would be further strengthened against emerging epidemics.

For his part, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the American decision to withdraw from the institution next January would be a “losing proposition” for that country and for the organisation. The same goes for American citizens.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.