Swiss Senate votes to extend short-time working to counter tariffs

The bill is aimed primarily at companies in the tech industry and their suppliers, which have been suffering from economic weaknesses for two years and have already introduced short-time working.
Added to this are the tariffs of 39% imposed by the US for an indefinite period. According to the Senate, this new situation is the main reason why the tried-and-tested instrument of short-time working should be extended for a limited period until the end of 2028.
The Federal Council supports the proposal. The House of Representatives will also debate the bill next week.
