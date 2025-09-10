Swiss Senate votes to extend short-time working to counter tariffs

The Swiss Senate has approved the extension of short-time working compensation from 18 to 24 months in the face of United States tariffs.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ständerat will mit verlängerter Kurzarbeit hohen US-Zöllen begegnen Original Read more: Ständerat will mit verlängerter Kurzarbeit hohen US-Zöllen begegnen

Businesses have demanded the measure since since tariffs were raised. It has now cleared the first parliamentary hurdle.

According to the parliamentary chamber, Swiss companies should in future be able to receive short-time working compensation for up to 24 months instead of the current 18 months.

The bill is aimed primarily at companies in the tech industry and their suppliers, which have been suffering from economic weaknesses for two years and have already introduced short-time working.

Added to this are the tariffs of 39% imposed by the US for an indefinite period. According to the Senate, this new situation is the main reason why the tried-and-tested instrument of short-time working should be extended for a limited period until the end of 2028.

The Federal Council supports the proposal. The House of Representatives will also debate the bill next week.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

