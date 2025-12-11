US tariff reduction will save Swiss firms: business federation
The Swiss Business Federation economiesuisse is relieved about the reduction in United States tariffs for Switzerland.
This is a real relief for the Swiss economy, the association wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
“Thanks to the US tariff agreement and the reduction of tariffs to 15%, numerous jobs can be saved in Switzerland,” it continues.
For various Swiss companies, the tariffs of 39% would have made international business relations much more difficult. For certain companies, they were even “threatening their existence”.
Swiss companies now have the same level playing field as their competitors from the EU/EFTA states or Japan. “It is crucial for the economy that negotiations with the US can now be resumed quickly,” economiesuisse added.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
