Swiss government calls for counter-proposal to the Responsible Business Initiative

Federal Council wants counter-proposal to the Responsible Business Initiative Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The federal government wants to counter the new Responsible Business Initiative with an indirect counter-proposal. The future regulations should be based on new provisions currently being discussed in the European Union. The national government does not want to go any further.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will Gegenvorschlag zur Konzernverantwortungsinitiative Original Read more: Bundesrat will Gegenvorschlag zur Konzernverantwortungsinitiative

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday, it set out the general direction of travel in dealing with the popular initiative “In favour of responsible large companies – for the protection of people and the environment”, as it announced. The specific legislative changes planned by the government initially remained unclear.

According to the communiqué, Swiss companies should respect human rights and protect the environment in their business activities. At the same time, they should remain competitive at home and abroad.

The initiative was submitted in May. It calls for Switzerland to orientate itself towards international guidelines and EU regulations when it comes to corporate responsibility and wants to write this principle into the Federal Constitution.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss campaigners launch another ‘responsible business initiative’ This content was published on A coalition has launched a new “responsible business initiative”, urging the government to ensure that Swiss-based multinationals and their subsidiaries abroad respect human rights and protect the environment. Read more: Swiss campaigners launch another ‘responsible business initiative’

However, the initiators originally had the EU Supply Chain Directive of 2024 in mind, as can be seen from the explanatory notes to the initiative text on their website. The EU member states have since agreed on a significant relaxation of the provisions. The Swiss government has now also referred to this.

In June, a majority of EU countries voted in favour of only companies with more than 5,000 employees falling under the Human Rights Protection Act instead of the current 1,000. In addition, the turnover limit of €450 million ($422 million) in annual net turnover is to be raised to €1.5 billion. The deal is still pending in the EU Parliament.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.