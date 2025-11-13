Swiss minister lands in Washington for tariff talks
Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has touched down in Washington to hold talks with United States trade representative Jamieson Greer.
The talks are “ongoing”, ministerial spokesperson Markus Spörndli told Keystone-SDA on Thursday morning. However, a conclusion to the tariff negotiations on Thursday is “somewhat unlikely”.
The Bloomberg news agency last reported on Monday that Switzerland was close to a deal with the US in the tariff dispute. An agreement between the two countries is emerging. This could be reached in the coming days and weeks.
It would involve reducing the current US tariff on imports of numerous Swiss goods to 15%, Bloomberg wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter. Since the beginning of August, Switzerland has been subject to a US punitive tariff of 39%. The EU, however, has only been hit with a 15% tariff.
