Lafarge appeals conviction for financing terrorism
Cement manufacturer Lafarge, owned by Swiss giant Holcim, and all eight other defendants, including its former CEO Bruno Lafont, have appealed their convictions for financing terrorism in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
They were all found guilty on April 13 by the Paris Criminal Court of having paid nearly €5.6 million to armed jihadist groups in 2013 and 2014 in order to keep a cement plant operating in Jalabiya, in northern Syria.
+ Why big companies fear the Responsible Business Initiative
The company, which, in the words of the lower court judgment, was “prepared to make any compromise with terrorist organisations”, was ordered to pay the maximum fine of €1.125 million, as well as a customs fine of €4.57 million, jointly and severally with four of its former executives, for failing to comply with international financial sanctions.
In addition to the former flagship of French industry, which was swallowed up by its Swiss rival Holcim, the criminal court severely punished seven former Lafarge executives, including its former CEO (2007-2015) Bruno Lafont.
Join the debate:
The judges criticised Lafont’s “bad faith” and “cowardice”, claiming that he had not been informed of the payments to jihadist groups, and handed down a sentence of six years’ imprisonment with a committal order. The former boss, who was subsequently incarcerated at the Santé prison in Paris, has since applied for his release.
Jail terms
His former right-hand man Christian Herrault, then deputy managing director of the multinational, who “presided over negotiations with the Islamic State in order to sign a profitable agreement for the plant with the terrorist organisation”, according to the judges, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, also with a committal order.
More
Corporate responsibility divides business and civil society
Bruno Pescheux, director of Lafarge’s Syrian branch from 2008 to 20 July 2014, who received the same sentence, escaped imprisonment due to his state of health.
The court also handed down sentences ranging from 18 months for a Norwegian Lafarge security manager to seven years’ imprisonment for the fugitive Syrian intermediary who managed relations and payments to jihadist groups.
Recognised as civil parties, the NGOs Sherpa and ECCHR hailed the first instance judgment as a “major victory in the fight against impunity for multinationals involved in serious human rights violations”.
More
Cement firm Lafarge found guilty of financing terrorism in Syria
Translated from French with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.