Trump’s tariff threats are ‘a mistake,’ says von der Leyen at WEF

Trump's surtaxes are "a mistake", says von der Leyen Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The additional tariffs proposed by US President Trump are a mistake, declared European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF). She was reacting to the US President's threats if Greenland was not ceded to him.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les surtaxes de Trump sont “une erreur”, dit von der Leyen Original Read more: Les surtaxes de Trump sont “une erreur”, dit von der Leyen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We regard the American people not only as our allies, but also as our friends. Plunging us into a dangerous downward spiral would only benefit the adversaries that we are both determined to keep out of our strategic landscape,” said von der Leyen in Davos on Tuesday.

“Our response will therefore be firm, united and proportionate,” she added, pointing out that the sovereignty and integrity of Greenland as an autonomous territory of Denmark are non-negotiable. Germany announced that the EU would be stepping up security in the Arctic, in collaboration with Greenland and Denmark, but also with the United States.

More

More Foreign Affairs French President Macron defends multilateralism in WEF speech This content was published on Macron calls for stronger multilateralism and an independent Europe at WEF. Read more: French President Macron defends multilateralism in WEF speech

New independent Europe

Von der Leyen also called for an economically strong Europe and the need for the construction of a “new independent Europe”. “Stalling for time and hoping that things will soon return to normal will not solve the structural dependencies from which we suffer,” she declared.

The President of the European Commission highlighted Europe’s latest economic successes, including the signing of the agreement between Mercosur and the EU, which came to fruition last weekend after years of stalemate. She also cited the agreement with Switzerland and a future agreement with India.

“Long live Europe,” concluded von der Leyen to a round of applause.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories