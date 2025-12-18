Swiss watch exports contract further in November
Swiss watch exports continued to flag in November, falling by 7.3% to CHF2.2 billion, led by a dramatic decline in sales to the United States.
The leading market in terms of value, with CHF201.1 million, the United States saw its imports of Swiss watches evaporate by more than half. Conversely, Britain (+7.9% to CHF183.0 million) and Hong Kong (+3.1% to CHF176.6 million) returned to growth.
The cumulative decline over the first 11 months of the year for all markets combined was therefore 2.2%, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.
