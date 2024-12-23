Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Guide to moving abroad

Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

Swiss passengers queuing to check in their luggage in a Swiss airport
People experience different stages when emigrating. David Gee / Alamy Stock Photo
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Culture shock: The four phases of emigration
Listening: Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

Moving abroad is an exciting but often challenging experience. Many emigrants experience different phases between culture shock and assimilation.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Romande in Zurich, always on the lookout for compelling stories. Writing service articles for Swiss Abroad. Previously with SonntagsBlick and Watson.

When you emigrate, you leave family, friends and the familiar behind without knowing what your new everyday life will look like. “This inevitably leads to a transition phase in which the old is missing and the new is not yet tangible,” says Rahel Siegenthaler, intercultural communication expert and coach.

Despite careful preparation for your new life abroad, culture shock can occur – a psychological and emotional reaction to life in a new, unfamiliar place.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

Individuals can go through different stages in the assimilation process. Anthropologist Kalervo Oberg described these four phasesExternal link, which Siegenthaler summarises as follows:

1. The honeymoon phase

“In this initial phase, the new culture is fascinating and exciting. Everything seems interesting and beautiful; you discover new things and have exciting experiences. At the same time, you often interact with the new environment without much critical analysis.”

2. The frustration phase

Rahel Siegenthaler
Rahel Siegenthaler has a master’s degree in intercultural communication and advises companies, schools, administrations and individuals. Picture provided

“Frustration manifests itself when initial difficulties with the new language, cultural norms and social conventions become more noticeable. Here, misunderstandings, language barriers and the lack of a support network can lead to isolation and stress. The new culture can be perceived as problematic or unwelcoming, and there is a risk of shortening the stay abroad.”

3. The assimilation phase

“The person increasingly understands the rules, norms and social structures and can adapt accordingly. They develop strategies to deal with the differences and feel more secure in the new environment. This phase is characterised by a growing understanding and the ability to cope better with conflict.”

4. The integration phase

“The individual now has a good understanding of the culture and is increasingly integrated both emotionally and socially. There is a balance between their own cultural identity and the new culture. They feel increasingly at home and can respect both their own culture and the new culture and blend them into their daily life.”

Edited by Balz Rigendinger
Adapted from German by Katherine Price/amva

Guide to moving abroad
Swiss passengers queuing to check in their luggage in a Swiss airport

More

Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

This content was published on Moving abroad is an exciting but often challenging experience. Many emigrants experience different phases between culture shock and assimilation.

Read more: Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
19 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR