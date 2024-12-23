Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

People experience different stages when emigrating. David Gee / Alamy Stock Photo

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Moving abroad is an exciting but often challenging experience. Many emigrants experience different phases between culture shock and assimilation.

2 minutes

When you emigrate, you leave family, friends and the familiar behind without knowing what your new everyday life will look like. “This inevitably leads to a transition phase in which the old is missing and the new is not yet tangible,” says Rahel Siegenthaler, intercultural communication expert and coach.

Despite careful preparation for your new life abroad, culture shock can occur – a psychological and emotional reaction to life in a new, unfamiliar place.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

Individuals can go through different stages in the assimilation process. Anthropologist Kalervo Oberg described these four phasesExternal link, which Siegenthaler summarises as follows:

1. The honeymoon phase

“In this initial phase, the new culture is fascinating and exciting. Everything seems interesting and beautiful; you discover new things and have exciting experiences. At the same time, you often interact with the new environment without much critical analysis.”

2. The frustration phase

Rahel Siegenthaler has a master’s degree in intercultural communication and advises companies, schools, administrations and individuals. Picture provided

“Frustration manifests itself when initial difficulties with the new language, cultural norms and social conventions become more noticeable. Here, misunderstandings, language barriers and the lack of a support network can lead to isolation and stress. The new culture can be perceived as problematic or unwelcoming, and there is a risk of shortening the stay abroad.”

3. The assimilation phase

“The person increasingly understands the rules, norms and social structures and can adapt accordingly. They develop strategies to deal with the differences and feel more secure in the new environment. This phase is characterised by a growing understanding and the ability to cope better with conflict.”

4. The integration phase

“The individual now has a good understanding of the culture and is increasingly integrated both emotionally and socially. There is a balance between their own cultural identity and the new culture. They feel increasingly at home and can respect both their own culture and the new culture and blend them into their daily life.”

Edited by Balz Rigendinger

Adapted from German by Katherine Price/amva