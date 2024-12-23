The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

Swiss passengers queuing to check in their luggage in a Swiss airport
People experience different stages when emigrating. David Gee / Alamy Stock Photo
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Moving abroad is an exciting but often challenging experience. Many emigrants experience different phases between culture shock and assimilation.

This content was published on
2 minutes

I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our guide to moving abroad, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.

When you emigrate, you leave family, friends and the familiar behind without knowing what your new everyday life will look like. “This inevitably leads to a transition phase in which the old is missing and the new is not yet tangible,” says Rahel Siegenthaler, intercultural communication expert and coach.

Despite careful preparation for your new life abroad, culture shock can occur – a psychological and emotional reaction to life in a new, unfamiliar place.

Further helpful articles on moving and living abroad can be found on our page “Moving abroad made easy”. Official information from the Swiss federal government is available on the Swiss foreign ministry website, and the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) is available for additional advice.

Individuals can go through different stages in the assimilation process. Anthropologist Kalervo Oberg described these four phasesExternal link, which Siegenthaler summarises as follows:

1. The honeymoon phase

“In this initial phase, the new culture is fascinating and exciting. Everything seems interesting and beautiful; you discover new things and have exciting experiences. At the same time, you often interact with the new environment without much critical analysis.”

2. The frustration phase

Rahel Siegenthaler
Rahel Siegenthaler has a master’s degree in intercultural communication and advises companies, schools, administrations and individuals. Picture provided

“Frustration manifests itself when initial difficulties with the new language, cultural norms and social conventions become more noticeable. Here, misunderstandings, language barriers and the lack of a support network can lead to isolation and stress. The new culture can be perceived as problematic or unwelcoming, and there is a risk of shortening the stay abroad.”

3. The assimilation phase

“The person increasingly understands the rules, norms and social structures and can adapt accordingly. They develop strategies to deal with the differences and feel more secure in the new environment. This phase is characterised by a growing understanding and the ability to cope better with conflict.”

4. The integration phase

“The individual now has a good understanding of the culture and is increasingly integrated both emotionally and socially. There is a balance between their own cultural identity and the new culture. They feel increasingly at home and can respect both their own culture and the new culture and blend them into their daily life.”

Edited by Balz Rigendinger
Adapted from German by Katherine Price/amva

