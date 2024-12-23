Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Guide to moving abroad

Emigration: What do I need to do if I want to leave Switzerland?



Emigration: What do I need to do if I want to leave Switzerland?
This article will guide you step by step through the emigration process – supplemented with further helpful articles and links.

New climate, new culture, new career move? Moving to a new home requires careful planning. Here’s what you need to know.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

What do I need to do if I want to leave Switzerland?

Plan ahead: in some cases, especially for countries further away, it can take up to two years before you may have all the necessary documents together. Discuss your emigration plans with your nearest and dearest, set a realistic budget early on, and attend a language course.

Research, plan and organise

  • Inform yourself about your destination with a trip, extensive internet research, books and local media. Perhaps you know or can find someone who has already emigrated to the country? The Federal Department of Foreign AffairsExternal link also has dossiers on the labour market and education systems in popular emigration countries available.
  • Find out about entry and residence permits for you and your family from the embassy or consulate of your destination. In European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, free movement enables emigration, while elsewhere it is often difficult to obtain a permanent permit. Information on the most popular emigration destinations can be found at the end of this article. ·
  • Find a job. Are your application documents complete? Clarify whether your credentials and diplomas are recognised in the country and have them translated if need be.
  • Look for a rental flat or house only on trustworthy platforms. Here are a few platforms, for example: for FranceExternal link, the USAExternal link, GermanyExternal link or CanadaExternal link.
  • Prepare the necessary documents such as salary certificate and confirmation of employment – translated into the local language.
  • Are you planning to buy a property locally? Seek advice from independent experts who are versed in the legal requirements and local property market.
  • If you have school-age children: Read up about the local education system or international schools and enrol your children.
  • Find out about social insurance and pension schemes in your destination.

Finances and insurance when emigrating

Important documents when emigrating  

  • Check whether your ID card or passport is valid for long enough. You can order a new passport or ID card hereExternal link.
  • Have important documents such as your birth and marriage certificates translated into the local language and notarised.
  • If you are travelling alone with a child, you will need notarised power of attorney, official identity documents and translated birth certificates.
  • Are you required to do military service? Then you must apply to the relevant district command for military leave abroadExternal link.
  • Have important medical prescriptions translated and obtain a certificate.
  • Find out which vaccinations are mandatoryExternal link and recommended for your destination.
  • Organise the necessary vaccinations and documents for your pet.

Moving

  • Pack a supply of important medication.
  • Find out about customs regulationsExternal link.
  • Cancel subscriptions and contracts in due time (such as mobile phone, internet, leasing, insurance, memberships…).

Mobility

  • Clarify whether your driving licence is recognised in your destination country. If not, apply for an international driving licence.
  • Are there other documents that you should have checked? Enquire about vehicle registration (car, motorbike, boat…) and changing number plates in the destination country.

Last steps before departure

  • Organise your leaving party.
  • Deregister with your local municipality in Switzerland. You will receive your certificate of family origin there.
  • Have your post redirected. Inform the roads and traffic authorityExternal link of your departure.
  • Have all entry documents ready (passport or ID card, entry documents, confirmation of deregistration, inventory of your household effects, etc.).

Shortly after entering the country 

The specific requirements can be found on this French government web pageExternal link. The FDFA’s page on emigrating to FranceExternal link provides further helpful information.

The specific requirements can be found on the German Embassy in Bern’s websiteExternal link. The FDFA’s page on emigrating to GermanyExternal link provides further helpful information.

The specific requirements for emigrating to the US can be found hereExternal link. The FDFA’s page on living in the USExternal link offers further helpful information. 

The specific requirements for emigrating to Canada can be found hereExternal link. The FDFA’s page on living in CanadaExternal link offers further helpful information.  

You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to Australia hereExternal link. You can also find further helpful information on emigrating to Australia on this FDFA web pageExternal link.

You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to Spain hereExternal link. You will also find further helpful information on emigrating to Spain on this FDFA web pageExternal link.

You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to the UK hereExternal link. You can also find further helpful information on emigrating to the UK on this FDFA pageExternal link.



Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Translated from German by Katherine Price.

