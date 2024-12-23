Emigration: What do I need to do if I want to leave Switzerland?

This article will guide you step by step through the emigration process – supplemented with further helpful articles and links.

New climate, new culture, new career move? Moving to a new home requires careful planning. Here’s what you need to know.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

What do I need to do if I want to leave Switzerland?

Plan ahead: in some cases, especially for countries further away, it can take up to two years before you may have all the necessary documents together. Discuss your emigration plans with your nearest and dearest, set a realistic budget early on, and attend a language course.

Research, plan and organise

Inform yourself about your destination with a trip, extensive internet research, books and local media. Perhaps you know or can find someone who has already emigrated to the country? The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs External link also has dossiers on the labour market and education systems in popular emigration countries available.

also has dossiers on the labour market and education systems in popular emigration countries available. Find out about entry and residence permits for you and your family from the embassy or consulate of your destination. In European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, free movement enables emigration, while elsewhere it is often difficult to obtain a permanent permit. Information on the most popular emigration destinations can be found at the end of this article. ·

Find a job. Are your application documents complete? Clarify whether your credentials and diplomas are recognised in the country and have them translated if need be.

Look for a rental flat or house only on trustworthy platforms. Here are a few platforms, for example: for France External link , the USA External link , Germany External link or Canada External link .

, the USA , Germany or Canada . Prepare the necessary documents such as salary certificate and confirmation of employment – translated into the local language.

Are you planning to buy a property locally? Seek advice from independent experts who are versed in the legal requirements and local property market.

If you have school-age children: Read up about the local education system or international schools and enrol your children.

Find out about social insurance and pension schemes in your destination.

Finances and insurance when emigrating

When you move abroad permanently, statutory health and accident insurance usually no longer apply External link . Find out about local healthcare and insurance and consider an international private insurance provider.

More Tax information when emigrating from Switzerland: what you need to know This content was published on Tax liability in Switzerland does not always end at the country’s border – here’s what you should bear in mind when moving abroad. Read more: Tax information when emigrating from Switzerland: what you need to know

Clarify with your bank whether you can keep your account open and make a note of any possible additional fees.

Do you own property in Switzerland? Think about whether you want to rent it out, sell it or keep it. Be aware of any tax implications.

If necessary, clarify with your bank whether you can keep your mortgage as a Swiss Abroad.

More Five things to know about your Swiss bank account before emigrating This content was published on Swiss Abroad frequently pay significantly higher fees at Swiss banks than their compatriots in Switzerland. You can find an overview of prices here. Read more: Five things to know about your Swiss bank account before emigrating

Important documents when emigrating

Check whether your ID card or passport is valid for long enough. You can order a new passport or ID card here External link .

. Have important documents such as your birth and marriage certificates translated into the local language and notarised.

If you are travelling alone with a child, you will need notarised power of attorney, official identity documents and translated birth certificates.

Are you required to do military service? Then you must apply to the relevant district command for military leave abroad External link .

. Have important medical prescriptions translated and obtain a certificate.

Find out which vaccinations are mandatory External link and recommended for your destination.

and recommended for your destination. Organise the necessary vaccinations and documents for your pet.

Moving

Organise the journey for your family and pets.

Sort out your belongings, have a clear out and then calculate how much stuff you’ll be moving.

Look for a reputable removal company and compare various quotes.

Start packing

More Moving abroad: a helpful checklist This content was published on Planning on emigrating? This checklist including expert tips will guide you through the logistical steps. Read more: Moving abroad: a helpful checklist

Pack a supply of important medication.

Find out about customs regulations External link .

. Cancel subscriptions and contracts in due time (such as mobile phone, internet, leasing, insurance, memberships…).

Mobility

Clarify whether your driving licence is recognised in your destination country. If not, apply for an international driving licence.

Are there other documents that you should have checked? Enquire about vehicle registration (car, motorbike, boat…) and changing number plates in the destination country.

Last steps before departure

Organise your leaving party.

Deregister with your local municipality in Switzerland. You will receive your certificate of family origin there.

Have your post redirected. Inform the roads and traffic authority External link of your departure.

of your departure. Have all entry documents ready (passport or ID card, entry documents, confirmation of deregistration, inventory of your household effects, etc.).

Shortly after entering the country

Emigration to France: The specific requirements can be found on this French government web pageExternal link. The FDFA’s page on emigrating to FranceExternal link provides further helpful information.

Emigrating to Germany: The specific requirements can be found on the German Embassy in Bern’s websiteExternal link. The FDFA’s page on emigrating to GermanyExternal link provides further helpful information.

Emigrating to Australia: You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to Australia hereExternal link. You can also find further helpful information on emigrating to Australia on this FDFA web pageExternal link.

Emigrating to Spain: You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to Spain hereExternal link. You will also find further helpful information on emigrating to Spain on this FDFA web pageExternal link.

Emigrating to the UK: You can find the specific requirements for emigrating to the UK hereExternal link. You can also find further helpful information on emigrating to the UK on this FDFA pageExternal link.





