The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Moving abroad

Five things to know about your Swiss bank account before emigrating

Bank account for Swiss citizens living abroad
Expensive accounts – a major headache for the Swiss Abroad. Keystone
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Five things to know about your Swiss bank account before emigrating
Listening: Five things to know about your Swiss bank account before emigrating

Swiss nationals abroad frequently pay significantly higher fees at Swiss banks than their compatriots in Switzerland. You can find an overview of prices here.

This content was published on
3 minutes

I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our guide to moving abroad, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.

Overnight, fees can go from CHF60 ($67) to a staggering CHF300 ($335) per year. For Swiss citizens living abroad, maintaining a Swiss bank account requires deep. These high costs are often unavoidable for emigrants as a Swiss account is often necessary, particularly those relying on second pillar pensions payments.

Further helpful articles on moving and living abroad can be found on our page “Moving abroad made easy”. Official information from the Swiss federal government is available on the Swiss foreign ministry website, and the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) is available for additional advice.

1. Can I keep my Swiss bank account when I emigrate?

Some Swiss banks no longer allow people living abroad – particularly those in the USA – to open or maintain accounts unless they meet specific financial thresholds.

When an account can be opened, it often comes with high fees. Expensive accounts are a major headache for the Swiss Abroad. The bank fees they pay are one of the biggest complaints of Swiss citizens living abroad.

«I find it outrageous the way we are discriminated against.»

Angry reader in the comments column of an SWI swissinfo.ch article on bank charges.

2. How expensive is a bank account for the Swiss Abroad?

«Well, we Swiss Abroad are still only second-category Swiss.»

Angry reader in the comments column of an SWI swissinfo.ch article on bank charges.  

Bank fees for Swiss nationals abroad can be as much as 30 times higher than those for residents in Switzerland. Depending on the bank, it can be less expensive if one resides in a country neighbouring Switzerland rather than outside Europe.

The newspaper, BlickExternal link investigated the question in August 2024.

External Content

Here is a selected list of banks: 

  • Migros Bank account for Swiss Abroad
    CHF30 ($33.5) (neighbouring countries), CHF40 ($44.7) (all others) per month
  • Postfinance account for Swiss Abroad
    CHF25 ($27.9) per month
  • ZKB account for Swiss Abroad
    CHF30 ($33.5) per month
  • Geneva Cantonal Bank account for Swiss Abroad
    CHF10 ($11.1) per month 

3. Which is the best Swiss bank for the Swiss Abroad?

A UBS account, one at Migros Bank or at ZKB or the Cantonal Bank of Geneva? These options are expensive, although digital banks like Yuh offer more affordable alternatives (details below). If you look at the costs alone, the Geneva Cantonal Bank (BCGE) comes out on top with their monthly service fee of CHF10.

4. Why is a bank account so expensive for the Swiss Abroad?

The banks justify the high fees by citing country-specific regulations, higher administrative costs, and more risk. Still, customers question whether the fees reflect the actual extra costs the banks face. 

You can learn more in this article (available in German only).

5. What about digital banks?

Digital and so-called, “neo-banks,” offer Swiss citizens residing abroad an alternative to their established competitors. Explore this topic further in the following articles:

More
More

6. What can I do?

Before you get a menacing letter telling you that your fees have gone up, follow these tips. Prior to leaving, get in touch with your bank and have a discussion about your situation. This will improve your chances of getting fair terms. Be assertive in your negotiations and resist paying inflated fees.

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA)External link compiles a database and provides helpful advice on managing bank fees for expatsExternal link. This webinar External linkalso provides insights on the topic.

Edited by Giannis Mavris
Adapted from German by David Kelso Kaufher/amva

Read more
Private relocation, two young ladies carry a crate into a house. packing boxes well is inmportant for Moving abroad

More

Moving abroad: a helpful checklist

This content was published on Planning on emigrating? This checklist including expert tips will guide you through the logistical steps.

Read more: Moving abroad: a helpful checklist

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
79 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR