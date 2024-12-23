Unemployed abroad? Returning to Switzerland requires careful preparation

The image depicts an office which has newspapers advertising open work positions hanging on the wall. Preparations for finding a job and applying for unemployment benefit should begin while returnees are still abroad. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

For Swiss nationals planning to return to Switzerland after living abroad, it is useful to prepare the ground carefully in order to avoid ugly surprises – especially if job-seeking is on the cards.

7 minutes

For Swiss nationals all over the world, the red passport is a kind of insurance policy. If things do not go as planned, they can always go back to Switzerland. But the reality is sometimes not so straightforward. “You can’t afford to return without a good plan,” warns a Swiss woman who returned home after 12 years in the UK. “You need to have about a year’s worth of savings,” she says. She was able to rely on the support of friends when she returned back to Switzerland.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

In 2024, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) received 240 informational requests on moving back to Switzerland. “How difficult this is depends on your individual situation,” explains Ursula Schindler from the OSA’s legal service. Factors such as age, professional qualifications, language skills and an existing network of family and friends come into play. “But solutions can be found for most problems,” she adds.

To prevent problems from arising in the first place, it helps to find out as much as possible and to contact the relevant authorities and offices several months prior to moving back. This is especially important for those who are returning because they have lost their jobs abroad and need to find work in Switzerland. In principle, Swiss citizens are entitled to unemployment benefits and social welfare, but various criteria must be met.

Coming home from an EU/EFTA member state

Swiss nationals who become unemployed in a European country must first claim their unemployment benefits in that country, as the Swiss foreign ministry External linkwebsite explains.

On returning to Switzerland, they may receive unemployment benefits from their former country of residence for three to six months. However, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) informed SWI swissinfo.ch, this is possible only if the unemployed person has filled out a form before moving back to Switzerland requesting the transfer of their unemployment benefits. This form must then be submitted to the local unemployment office in the Swiss municipality where they will be living.

From this point on, the returning nationals must fulfil the same conditions as other jobseekers in Switzerland, such as attending coaching sessions and writing job applications, in order to be entitled to unemployment benefits.

It should be noted that Swiss nationals returning from an EU or EFTA country cannot switch to unemployment compensation from Switzerland after the end of benefits from their former country of residence. “If they still have not found a job in Switzerland after this point but want to continue drawing unemployment benefits, they must return to the EU/EFTA country from which they were receiving benefits,” SECO writes. “Alternatively, they can apply for social welfare benefits in Switzerland.”

The Swiss woman who moved back to Switzerland from the UK failed to complete this form before leaving the country, and therefore did not receive unemployment benefits from her former country of residence.

Useful resources for jobseekers Various services are available for Swiss nationals returning from abroad. For instance, the SECO advice centre run by the Office of Economy and Labour in canton Basel City – although this must be done at least two months before moving back. Swiss nationals abroad can also register with AVAM, the electronic information system for job placement and labour market statistics, before returning to Switzerland. To do so, they must complete a registration formExternal link and send it in together with their application documents. This service is available throughout Switzerland, but it is purely advisory and does not place people in jobs directly. Those who are planning to move back to Switzerland in less than two months can contact the closest regional employment centre (RAV)External link upon arrival. Another option is to seek advice from the European Employment Services (EURESExternal link) in Switzerland or in the country from which they are returning.

Returning from a non-EU/EFTA state

Different rules apply to Swiss nationals who are returning from a non-EU/EFTA state. They can apply for unemployment benefits in their new canton of residence under certain conditions. According to the federal government, citizens moving back from non-EU/EFTA countries will generally be entitled to claim unemployment benefits if they have lived abroad for more than a year and have been gainfully employed there for at least 12 months in the last two years.

They must provide confirmation from their employer of the duration of their employment abroad and claim any unemployment benefits within one year after returning to Switzerland. In addition, they must have paid Swiss unemployment contributions for at least six months within the two-year framework for the contribution period.

Returnees from non-EU/EFTA countries are not necessarily entitled to 70% or 80% of their last salary, unlike their counterparts at home. Instead, the unemployment office adjusts the amount due on a case-by-case basis, generally providing a lump sum that can depend on the level of education and type of previous employment.

More

More Switzerland in brief – compiled for you Every weekday our journalists select the most relevant news from Switzerland. Our briefing is packed with daily news so you can keep up to date with what is going on. Read more: Switzerland in brief – compiled for you

Swiss nationals returning from non-EU/EFTA countries may also receive social welfare under certain conditions if their financial situation is below the minimum subsistence level. The relevant social services determine whether someone can receive social assistanceExternal link. “Pensioners with a low income will receive supplementary benefits to the old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) (AHV/AVS),” explains Schindler from the OSA.

Whatever you do, plan ahead

Even those not looking for a job would be well-advised to contact the different authorities and offices in advance.

The Swiss national who lived in the UK mentioned at the beginning of this article found herself in a bind. The health insurance company demanded proof of her new Swiss address, but at the same time the local authorities wanted evidence of health insurance so that she could register at an address. Such situations can be avoided by contacting health and other insurance companies before moving back.

It is also helpful to review the specific requirements of the municipality they will be moving back to. This can provide a helpful information, such as the different documents that are required for the resident registration forms.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger, with contributions from Camille Kündig. Adapted from German by Julia Bassam/amva

Guide to moving abroad Next Previous More Unemployed abroad? Returning to Switzerland requires careful preparation This content was published on For Swiss nationals planning to return to Switzerland after living abroad, it pays to prepare the ground carefully in order to avoid surprises – especially if job-seeking is on the cards. Read more: Unemployed abroad? Returning to Switzerland requires careful preparation More Swiss Abroad: hurdles to studying in Switzerland remain This content was published on Foreign diplomas and financial issues can make it difficult for young Swiss expats to study in Switzerland. Read more: Swiss Abroad: hurdles to studying in Switzerland remain More What is it like to work in Switzerland? This content was published on Find out how and why the job market has evolved and where Swiss employers are placing their bets for the future. Read more: What is it like to work in Switzerland?